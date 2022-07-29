Left Menu

HC seeks report from lower court over delay in case against Minister

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 29-07-2022 20:22 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 20:22 IST
HC seeks report from lower court over delay in case against Minister
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court on Friday sought a report from a lower court in Thiruvananthapuram over an alleged delay in the trial of a criminal case in which State Transport Minister Antony Raju is also an accused.

Justice Siyad Rahman, considering a plea filed against the delay, said the petition would be considered after the report from the Magistrate Court at Nedumangad in Thiruvananthapuram district.

Meanwhile, the government justified the delay and said this was not the only case that has been pending before the courts.

The government claimed before the court that there was a conspiracy behind the plea and the court posted the matter for further hearing after two weeks. The case against the Minister, a leader of Janadhipathya Kerala Congress Party, which is an ally of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), relates to alleged tampering of evidence in a drug seizure case reported in 1990. Raju was the lawyer of the accused in the case.

The trial was yet to start in the case in which the charge sheet was filed in 2013.

The accused in the drug case - an Australian citizen - was arrested from the international airport in Thiruvananthapuram on charges of carrying hashish and the prosecution had produced an innerwear as part of the evidence against him saying the contraband was smuggled in that. The Australian was sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.

However, he was acquitted by the High Court in 1993, after his counsel proved that the innerwear was too small for him. A police probe later showed that Raju, who had appeared for the accused, had received the underwear from the court and returned it four months later before the accused moved the High Court.

Following this, a district court ordered a case to be registered against Raju and the court clerk K Jose in connection with the tampering of the material evidence.

Sources in the court said the case was deferred 22 times and Raju had never appeared before the court in any of the hearings. Raju, who contested the election in 2021, stated in his affidavit this pending case. The Minister, however, refused to comment on the High Court's observation saying the matter was sub judice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

 Global
2
This galaxy has lost almost all the gas and dust from its signature spiral arms

This galaxy has lost almost all the gas and dust from its signature spiral a...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor racing-Mercedes have many more upgrades in the pipeline and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million; China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetche...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022