Jeweller robbed of 1.5 kg gold, cash in Rajasthan's Nagaur

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 29-07-2022 21:47 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 21:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Three armed suspects allegedly robbed a jewellery shop owner of cash and valuables worth lakhs of rupees in Rajasthan's Nagaur district on Friday, police said.

Deputy SP Sanjeev Katewa said the trio came to the shop in an SUV and robbed the jeweller of Rs 2 lakh cash, about one and a half kilograms of gold and equal quantity of silver at gunpoint.

He said the shop and the house are on the same premises in Panchwa village.

An FIR has been registered and efforts are being made to identify and locate the suspects, he said.

