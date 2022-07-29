Teen girl on way to school killed in road accident in Pune
A 13-year-old girl was killed after she was hit by a dumper truck in Indapur tehsil of Pune district on Friday, a police official said The incident took place near Kati village and the girl, identified as Trupti Kadam, was on her way to school with her father on a two-wheeler, he said.
The truck hit the motorcycle, killing Trupti on impact, he said, adding that the driver had been arrested.
