Cong demands report on Jagannath temple treasury be tabled in assembly

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 29-07-2022 23:04 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 23:04 IST
The opposition Congress on Friday demanded that Justice Raghubir Das Commission's report on the Jagannath temple's Ratna Bhandar in Puri be tabled immediately in the assembly.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour, senior Congress MLA SS Saluja criticised the BJD government for the delay in tabling the report.

In the last 21 years, the state government has set up 24 judicial commissions. Of these, reports of eight commissions were not tabled in the House, including the Justice Raghubir Das panel's report on the safety of the temple's treasury, he said.

''This is strange that the government has been making a delay in tabling the commission report in the House even as it set up the judicial panel for bringing transparency into doubts raised over safety of the Ratna Bhandar,'' he added.

Seeking Speaker BK Arukha's intervention, Saluja said he should direct the government to place the commission’s report in the House.

The state government had appointed Justice Raghubir Das, a retired judge of the Orissa High Court, as chairman of the commission to probe into the missing Ratna Bhandar keys in the face of public concern over the safety of the temple's treasury.

Though the commission has already submitted its 324-page report, the government is yet to table it in the House.

