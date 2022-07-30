Charges framed against minor in connection with civilian's killing in Srinagar

The Juvenile Justice Board here has framed charges against a child in conflict with law (CCL) in connection with the killing of a civilian last year, which police had attributed to gang rivalry, officials said on Friday.

The board framed charges against the CCL on Thursday. A chargesheet was filed by the State Investigating Agency (SIA) against the CCL on June 23 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the officials said.

The CCL, along with two members of proscribed terror outfit TRF -- Mehran Shalla of Jamallata Nawakadal in Srinagar and Basit Rashid Dar of Redwani Payeen in Kulgam -- was found involved by the investigating agency in the killing of civilian Majid Ahmad Gojri of Chattabal in Srinagar, who was killed inside Madina Complex in broad daylight in October last year, they added.

The officials said the initial investigation of the case was carried out by the Srinagar district police and subsequently, on October 23 last year, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the CID or the SIA was formed to further probe the matter.

The SIT, headed by a deputy superintendent of police, worked out the case and apprehended the CCL, they said.

Gojri's killing had caused a furore on social media as he was a popular face in downtown Srinagar. Initially, there were rumours that he was killed by a rival gang. However, the SIA investigation clearly indicated towards the involvement of the TRF (The Resistance Front) in Gojri's killing, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)