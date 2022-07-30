Left Menu

U.S. judge gives Canadian man life in prison for aiding Islamic State

Islamic State gained global notoriety after releasing videos in 2014 of the beheading of U.S. journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff, and of British aid workers Alan Henning and David Haines. Khalifa worked in the unit that publicized the videos, U.S. prosecutors said.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2022 03:30 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 03:30 IST
U.S. judge gives Canadian man life in prison for aiding Islamic State

A U.S. judge on Friday sentenced a Saudi-born Canadian man to life in prison after he pleaded guilty in December to aiding Islamic State by working with propagandists who publicized the group's beheading of hostages including American journalist James Foley.

Mohammed Khalifa, 39, who grew up in Toronto and left Canada in 2013 for Syria, killed two Syrian soldiers on the group's behalf before his capture by U.S.-backed Kurdish forces in 2019, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement on his sentence. He was transferred to Federal Bureau of Investigation custody in October last year and pleaded guilty on Dec. 10 to providing material support or resources to a foreign terrorist organization, resulting in death, the department said.

His life sentence was ordered by Senior U.S. District Judge T. S. Ellis of the Eastern District of Virginia, where his court proceedings took place. Islamic State gained global notoriety after releasing videos in 2014 of the beheading of U.S. journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff, and of British aid workers Alan Henning and David Haines.

Khalifa worked in the unit that publicized the videos, U.S. prosecutors said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million; China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetche...

 Global
2
A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 million light-years away

A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 mill...

 Global
3
Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week, HHS secretary says; Pfizer leaves COVID product forecast unchanged, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022