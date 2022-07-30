Russia and Ukraine traded blame for dozens of deaths in the destruction of a prison in the eastern province of Donetsk either by missile attack or an explosion. CASUALTIES

* Russia's defence ministry said 40 prisoners were killed and 75 wounded, including eight prison staff; the death toll was 53, according to Russian-backed separatists who hold the frontline town of Olenivka, site of the prison. * Ukraine said at least five people had been killed and seven wounded in a Russian missile strike on the southeastern city of Mykolaiv, a river port just off the Black Sea.

* Reuters could not verify the battlefield reports. DIPLOMACY

* The top diplomats of the United States and Russia had their first phone call since before Russia's Feb. 24 invasion to discuss a U.S. proposal to exchange two Americans held in Russian prisons with Russians imprisoned in the United States. * U.S. Secretary of State Blinken said he told Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov that the world expected Russia to fulfil its commitments under a deal with Ukraine to reopen grain and fertilizer exports that have been blocked by war.

* Lavrov told Blinken that U.S. sanctions complicated the global food situation. * Lavrov also said that Russia will meet targets of its "special military operation" and said the war will be prolonged by the United States and NATO supplying Ukraine with weapons.

* The Kremlin said it does not see any change in the West's willingness to make concessions over Ukraine in order to secure a ceasefire, TASS news agency reported. ECONOMY

* Ukraine is ready to start shipping grain from two Black Sea ports under a U.N.-brokered agreement but no date has been set for the first shipment, the Ukrainian infrastructure minister said. (Compiled by Grant McCool)

