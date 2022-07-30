Left Menu

Amit Shah to inaugurate conference on drug trafficking, national security in Chandigarh Saturday

After a dinner at the Punjab Raj Bhawan, Shah will attend Har Ghar Tiranga and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav events at Sukhna Lake before leaving for New Delhi.During this visit, the Union home minister will lay the foundation stone of the multi-level parking adjoining the District Courts Complex in Sector 43, officials said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-07-2022 09:52 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 09:52 IST
Amit Shah to inaugurate conference on drug trafficking, national security in Chandigarh Saturday
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a day-long visit to Chandigarh on Saturday where he is scheduled to inaugurate a conference on drug trafficking and national security, officials said. Besides Shah, the national conference will be addressed by Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Union Territory Administrator Banwarilal Purohit, chief ministers of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir and the Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment.

At the conference, over 30,000 kg of drugs will be burnt and disposed of by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) teams in Delhi, Chennai, Guwahati and Kolkata, according to an official release.

The NCB started the drug disposal campaign on June 1 and over 51,217 kg of narcotics have been disposed of by it in 11 states till July 29, the release stated.

As part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, the NCB took a pledge to destroy 75,000 kg of drugs on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Independence.

After the conference, Shah will meet the chief ministers, Punjab governor and Union Territory Administrator, the Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor, chief secretaries and directors generals of police of Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

In the evening, he will attend a function at Mauli Jagran for the inauguration of three government school buildings. After a dinner at the Punjab Raj Bhawan, Shah will attend 'Har Ghar Tiranga' and 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' events at Sukhna Lake before leaving for New Delhi.

During this visit, the Union home minister will lay the foundation stone of the multi-level parking adjoining the District Courts Complex in Sector 43, officials said. The Saturday visit will be Shah's second trip to Chandigarh in four months. On his previous visit to Chandigarh on March 27, Shah had inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of several projects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million; China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetche...

 Global
2
A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 million light-years away

A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 mill...

 Global
3
Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week, HHS secretary says; Pfizer leaves COVID product forecast unchanged, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022