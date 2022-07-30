Ukraine's military said it had killed scores of Russian soldiers and destroyed two ammunition dumps in the Kherson region, the focus of Kyiv's counteroffensive in the south and a key link in Moscow's supply lines. FIGHTING

* Russia and Ukraine traded blame for dozens of deaths in the destruction of a Donetsk prison. Moscow-backed separatists said Kyiv targeted the facility with U.S.-made rockets. Ukraine's armed forces said Russian artillery had targeted the prison to hide the mistreatment of prisoners. * Ukraine said at least five people had been killed and seven wounded in a Russian missile strike on the southeastern city of Mykolaiv, a river port just off the Black Sea.

* Reuters could not verify the battlefield reports. DIPLOMACY

* Blinken and Lavrov held the first call between the top U.S. and Russian diplomats since before Russia's Feb. 24 invasion to discuss a U.S.-proposed prisoner swap. * Blinken said the world expected Russia to fulfil its commitments under a deal with Ukraine to reopen grain and fertilizer exports. Lavrov said U.S. sanctions complicated the global food situation.

* Lavrov said Russia will meet the aims of its "special military operation" and that Western arms supplies to Kyiv were prolonging the conflict. * The Kremlin said it does not see any change in the West's willingness to make concessions over Ukraine in order to secure a ceasefire, TASS news agency reported.

ECONOMY * Ukraine is ready to start shipping grain from two Black Sea ports under a U.N.-brokered agreement but no date has been set for the first shipment, the Ukrainian infrastructure minister said. (Compiled by Grant McCool and William Mallard)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)