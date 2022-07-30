Man arrested for arranging passports for gangsters on fake documents

A man was arrested here for allegedly arranging passports for gangsters on forged documents, police said on Saturday.

Raju Nepali, a native of Nepal and currently staying in DLF phase-1 area here, was nabbed from Fariadabad on Friday by Haryana Police’s Special task force (STF) when he was to meet members of a gang, they said.

He, along with a friend in Delhi, was allegedly arranging passports for the members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang by forged identity documents, they said.

“During investigation, the STF team seized a passport form of Samar Singh, a resident of Chakkarpur, and an appointment letter for online passport of Jaspal Singh, a resident of Maruti Kunj, Bhondsi,” the STF said.

“Jaspal is a native of Punjab and he is currently on bail. His address provided to get the passport was found fake,” it said.

During questioning, Nepali revealed that he arranged passports for around 10 criminals who fled India after committing crimes, the STF said.

These criminals are currently living in Dubai, Canada and Thailand and operate from there, it said quoting the accused arrested.

“The process of cancellation of their passports will be started soon,” a senior officer of the STF said.

An FIR was registered against Nepali under Indian Penal Code sections 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using forged document), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) at DLF phase-1 police station, the STF said.

He was produced before a court which sent him to four-day police remand, it said.

