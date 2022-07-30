Left Menu

Places of Worship Act 1991 cannot be enforced in dispute between two sects of same religion: SC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2022 15:29 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 15:29 IST
Places of Worship Act 1991 cannot be enforced in dispute between two sects of same religion: SC
  • Country:
  • India

The Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act 1991 cannot be enforced in a dispute between two sects of the same religion, the Supreme Court has said while refusing to entertain a petition related to a dispute between two segments of the Jain community on ''conversion'' of places of worship.

The top court was hearing the plea filed by Sharad Zaveri and others, followers of Mohjit Samuday of the Tapagacch denomination of Shwetamber Murtipujak Jains, seeking enforcement of the 1991 Act and prevention of the conversion, implicit or explicit, of the places of worship.

The Act prohibits conversion of any place of worship and provides for maintenance of the religious character of any place of worship as it existed on August 15, 1947.

The plea also sought to ensure that places of worship where Tapagacch followers are entitled to exercise religious rights are open to all members of the denomination including monks.

A bench of justices D Y Chandrachud and J B Pardiwala noted that the dispute in the present case is between two segments of the same denomination, namely, the Tapagacch denomination of the Shwetamber Murtipujak Jain community.

“The resolution of the above dispute cannot take place merely on the basis of the averments in the petition under Article 32 and counter affidavits in opposition,''' the top court said.

The mere fact that the petitioners invoke the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act 1991 is not ground enough to entertain a petition under Article 32 of the Constitution when the underlying facts on the basis of which such a claim is made would have to be duly established in the course of the trial of a civil suit, it said.

“The nature of the rights which the petitioners claim would have to be established on the basis of evidence. The rights which are claimed and the alleged infraction of rights would also have to be established on the basis of evidence,” the bench said.

The apex court said sufficient remedies are available in the form of a suit under Section 92 of the Code of Civil Procedure 1908 or, even otherwise.

“In this backdrop, this court is not inclined to entertain a petition under Article 32 of the Constitution. The petitioners are granted liberty to pursue their civil remedies as available in law. Nothing contained in this order would amount to an expression of opinion on the rights which the petitioners' claim or their entitlement in fact or in law,” the bench said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 million light-years away

A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 mill...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million; China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetche...

 Global
3
Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week, HHS secretary says; Pfizer leaves COVID product forecast unchanged, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022