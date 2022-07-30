Anniversary of Colachel battle celebrated

The 281st anniversary of the historic victory of King Marthanda Varma’s Travancore Army against the Dutch Naval Forces was celebrated on Saturday at Colachel War Memorial in neighbouring Tamil Nadu under the aegis of the Madras Regiment of Indian Army. The anniversary of the victory of Travancore State Forces over the Dutch on 31st July 1741 was celebrated every year as Colachal Day in Kanyakumari district, an official statement said here.

The highlights of the event was the wreath laying ceremony at the Colachel war memorial followed by a military band display by pipe band of The Madras Regiment, in remembrance of the heroes of the past battle.

The Station Commander of Pangode Military Station here was the Chief Guest of the event this year and he laid a wreath at the Memorial. Several dignitaries of the Indian Army and retired officers attended the event, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)