Kerala assembly polls not to change govt, but to improve future of state: Union Minister Amit Shah in Kunnathunadu.
PTI | Kochi | Updated: 05-04-2026 16:03 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 16:03 IST
- Country:
- India
Kerala assembly polls not to change govt, but to improve future of state: Union Minister Amit Shah in Kunnathunadu.
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