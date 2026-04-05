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Stalled Vision: The Delay of Rajiv Gandhi Fintech Digital Institute

Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot criticized the delay in constructing the Rajiv Gandhi Fintech Digital Institute due to BJP's alleged oversight. Envisaged to offer advanced tech training, the project's slowdown risks hindering youth's skill development and employment prospects in emerging technologies like AI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 05-04-2026 16:06 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 16:06 IST
Stalled Vision: The Delay of Rajiv Gandhi Fintech Digital Institute
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Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has criticized the delayed construction of the Rajiv Gandhi Fintech Digital Institute, blaming indifference from the BJP governments both at the Centre and in the state.

He emphasized that the institute, aimed at providing cutting-edge training in emerging technologies, has been unnecessarily postponed, with the state's youth bearing the consequences.

Gehlot urged the current state government to expedite the project to foster skill development and enhance employment opportunities in the technology sector in Rajasthan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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