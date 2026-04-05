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CPI(M) MP Urges Holiday for Postal Employees During Kerala Elections

CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas has called for the intervention of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to ensure postal employees in Kerala are granted a statutory holiday on polling day. Brittas expressed concerns over the Kerala Postal Circle's current policy, which may infringe on voters' rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2026 16:01 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 16:01 IST
CPI(M) MP Urges Holiday for Postal Employees During Kerala Elections
John Brittas
  • Country:
  • India

CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas has reached out to Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia, urging immediate action to provide postal employees in Kerala with a statutory paid day off on April 9, the day of the Assembly elections.

In a letter, Brittas criticized the Kerala Postal Circle's designation of postal workers as 'absentee voters in essential services,' which requires them to opt for a postal ballot within a very tight deadline, hindering fair compliance.

The MP highlighted that the Election Commission mandates a paid holiday for voters, and he called for urgent adjustments to ensure postal employees in Kerala are not denied their democratic rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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