Mumbai: Man booked for issuing death threat to union leader

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-07-2022 17:05 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 17:02 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 35-year-old man has been booked for allegedly issuing a death threat to a union leader in Mumbai's Goregaon area, a police official said on Saturday.

Vinayak Satam alias Akram threatened one Ravi Bansode, who is associated with a newspaper and is also a union leader, claiming he has suffered loss of Rs 2 lakh, the Aarey police station official said.

''He threatened to shoot Bansode and the latter's superior Abhijeet Rane over some news that appeared in a paper, which the accused claimed led to the financial loss. We have booked Akram for extortion, criminal intimidation and other offences under Indian Penal Code provisions,'' he added.

