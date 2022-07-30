Mumbai: Man booked for issuing death threat to union leader
A 35-year-old man has been booked for allegedly issuing a death threat to a union leader in Mumbai's Goregaon area, a police official said on Saturday.
Vinayak Satam alias Akram threatened one Ravi Bansode, who is associated with a newspaper and is also a union leader, claiming he has suffered loss of Rs 2 lakh, the Aarey police station official said.
''He threatened to shoot Bansode and the latter's superior Abhijeet Rane over some news that appeared in a paper, which the accused claimed led to the financial loss. We have booked Akram for extortion, criminal intimidation and other offences under Indian Penal Code provisions,'' he added.
