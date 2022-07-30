Mumbai: Man booked for issuing death threat to union leader

A 35-year-old man has been booked for allegedly issuing a death threat to a union leader in Mumbai's Goregaon area, a police official said on Saturday.

Vinayak Satam alias Akram threatened one Ravi Bansode, who is associated with a newspaper and is also a union leader, claiming he has suffered loss of Rs 2 lakh, the Aarey police station official said.

''He threatened to shoot Bansode and the latter's superior Abhijeet Rane over some news that appeared in a paper, which the accused claimed led to the financial loss. We have booked Akram for extortion, criminal intimidation and other offences under Indian Penal Code provisions,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)