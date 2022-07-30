Left Menu

Updated: 30-07-2022 20:54 IST
Raj: One dies, other critically injured as bike slips on highway
A 17-year-old boy was killed while the other sustained critical injuries after the motorbike they were riding on slipped on a national highway in Bundi district on Saturday.

The accident occurred at around 10.30 am while the two boys, along with a group of 14 coaching friends, also on bikes, were heading for a picnic at Menal waterfall on Kota – Udaipur NH – 27.

The deceased boy was identified as Ravi Prakash Jaiswal (17), resident of Sikriganj, Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, who was preparing for JEE–Mains in a coaching institute here for over a year and was living in a hostel in Talwandi area.

The injured one was identified as Arun Singh (17), of Agra district in UP, who was preparing for NEET in the same institute and living in the same hostel.

ASI at Dabi police station Roshan said the accident occurred as the bike was at high speed. The two boys were immediately rushed to a local hospital by '108' ambulance, where doctors referred the two to MBS hospital in Kota, however, Prakesh Jaiswal (17) succumbed to injuries on the way and was declared brought dead at the hospital in Kota, he said.

The body was handed over to one of the relatives while the injured one is undergoing treatment and his condition is reported to be critical, he added.

