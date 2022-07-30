Left Menu

Goa town planning dept orders inspection of Assagao restaurant after illegal land-filling is alleged

In more trouble for the controversial restaurant at Assagao, Goa Town and Country Planning Department on Saturday ordered its inspection following allegations that it was built after illegal land-filling.Congress had alleged that Silly Soul Caf and Bar at Assagao was linked to Union minister Smriti Iranis daughter.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 30-07-2022 22:09 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 22:09 IST
Goa town planning dept orders inspection of Assagao restaurant after illegal land-filling is alleged
  • Country:
  • India

In more trouble for the controversial restaurant at Assagao, Goa Town and Country Planning Department on Saturday ordered its inspection following allegations that it was built after illegal land-filling.

Congress had alleged that Silly Soul Café and Bar at Assagao was linked to Union minister Smriti Irani's daughter. Irani denied the claims and has dragged Congress leaders to court. Activist and lawyer Aires Rodrigues, who had filed a complaint for alleged excise law violation against the restaurant, has also claimed that it was constructed by illegally filling up low-lying land.

The complaint was filed with the Town and Country Planning Department two days ago.

Chief Town Planner Rajesh Naik on Saturday asked the Senior Town Planner of North Goa district to “inspect the site and take urgent necessary action as per the law,” official sources said. PTI RPS KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 million light-years away

A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 mill...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million; China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetche...

 Global
3
Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week, HHS secretary says; Pfizer leaves COVID product forecast unchanged, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022