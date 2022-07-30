Goa town planning dept orders inspection of Assagao restaurant after illegal land-filling is alleged

In more trouble for the controversial restaurant at Assagao, Goa Town and Country Planning Department on Saturday ordered its inspection following allegations that it was built after illegal land-filling.

Congress had alleged that Silly Soul Café and Bar at Assagao was linked to Union minister Smriti Irani's daughter. Irani denied the claims and has dragged Congress leaders to court. Activist and lawyer Aires Rodrigues, who had filed a complaint for alleged excise law violation against the restaurant, has also claimed that it was constructed by illegally filling up low-lying land.

The complaint was filed with the Town and Country Planning Department two days ago.

Chief Town Planner Rajesh Naik on Saturday asked the Senior Town Planner of North Goa district to “inspect the site and take urgent necessary action as per the law,” official sources said. PTI RPS KRK KRK

