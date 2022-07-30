Madurai bench of Madras HC allows marriage of Tamil Nadu girl with US national through virtual mode

The Madurai bench of Madras High Court has given permission for marriage through virtual mode to a Tamil Nadu girl who wants to marry a US national. Vasmi Sudharshini from Kanyakumari district had filed a petition in the Madurai bench. In that petition, she mentioned that she wants to marry Rahul L Madhu, an NRI who currently living in the US and has US citizenship.

"Our parents have given permission for this. We both follow the Hindu religion. We are qualified to marry under the Special Marriage Act here. We applied online to get married under this Act," Sudharshini said in her petition. "Later we both appeared before the marriage registrar in person but we both waited due to the condition of 30 days to take a decision on our marriage application. But even after 30 days, the registrar did not take any action on our marriage application. In this regard, my future husband Rahul did not have time to stay here, he had no way to extend his leave, so he went to the US, but he has given an affidavit that he gives full authority on their behalf to take any action related to marriage registration," added the petition.

Therefore, she had said in the petition that the couple should get married through video conferencing and register it through the Special Marriage Act. Hearing the matter, Justice GR Swaminathan directed the sub-registrar to facilitate the marriage in the presence of three witnesses virtually. As the petitioner has power of attorney from Rahul, after the solemnization of marriage she can affix her signature in the marriage certificate book for herself and on behalf of Rahul.

The marriage certificate under section 13 of the Act is issued by the Sub-Registrar. (ANI)

