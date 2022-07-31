Left Menu

Delhi Police constable sentenced for life in murder case

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 31-07-2022 10:59 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 10:55 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A local court has awarded life imprisonment to a Delhi Police constable for abducting and killing his friend in 2008.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Jai Singh Pundir awarded the sentence to constable Pradeep and also imposed a fine of Rs 80,000 on him for killing his friend Jaivir Singh.

During the pendency of the case, another accused Bittu had died.

According to additional district government counsel Ashish Tyagi, police had registered a case against Pradeep and Bittu and arrested them for abducting and murdering Singh at Bhora Khurd village in the district on October 30, 2008.

According to the FIR lodged by the victim's brother, Jaivir Singh was killed over a money dispute.

