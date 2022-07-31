Left Menu

ED searches Sanjay Raut’s residence in Mumbai; MP tweets 'will die but won't quit Sena'

The Enforcement Directorate ED on Sunday conducted a search at Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Rauts residence in Mumbai in connection with a money laundering case, an official said.The action follows two summonses issued by the ED against Raut, the latest being on July 27.Raut was summoned for questioning by the ED in a money laundering case linked to the alleged irregularities in the re-development of a Mumbai chawl and related transactions involving his wife and associates.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-07-2022 12:46 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 12:43 IST
ED searches Sanjay Raut’s residence in Mumbai; MP tweets 'will die but won't quit Sena'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday conducted a search at Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's residence in Mumbai in connection with a money laundering case, an official said.

The action follows two summonses issued by the ED against Raut, the latest being on July 27.

Raut was summoned for questioning by the ED in a money laundering case linked to the alleged irregularities in the re-development of a Mumbai 'chawl' and related transactions involving his wife and 'associates'. He had appeared before the agency in Mumbai to record his statement on July 1 in connection with the case. After that, the ED had summoned him twice, but he skipped the summonses citing his engagement with the ongoing Parliament session. At 7 am on Sunday, ED officials, accompanied by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, reached Raut's 'Maitri' bungalow located in suburban Bhandup, and began the search.

The Rajya Sabha member, who is in the Uddhav Thackeray camp of the Shiv Sena, had denied any wrongdoing and alleged that he was being targeted due to political vendetta.

''I swear by late Balasabheb Thackeray that I have nothing to do with any scam,'' Raut tweeted shortly after the ED action began. ''I will die but won't leave Shiv Sena,'' Raut added.

During the ED search, a large number of Shiv Sena supporters gathered outside Raut's residence and staged protests against the agency's action. Holding safron flags and banners in their hands, the Sena MP's supporters also raised slogans against the ED. Raut waved at his supporters from the window of his house.

At the ED office located in Ballard Estate area of south Mumbai, a large number of police have been deployed, an official said. Roads leading to the agency office have been kept shut for vehicles and barricades have been placed, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way to first flight

NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way ...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat after flying over 1,000 miles; Gluttonous cosmic 'black widow' is heaviest-known neutron star and more

Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat af...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Hong Kong Rugby Sevens to be held in Nov after 3-year COVID break; Soccer-'Sunday, the King plays': Ronaldo appears to confirm return to United squad and more

Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Hong Kong Rugby Sevens to be held in Nov after 3-...

 Global
4
Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captured by NASA's flying telescope SOFIA

Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022