Owner of car used for youth's murder in Mangaluru held

One person has been arrested in connection with the murder of youth from the minority community in Surathkal here, police said on Sunday.

The person arrested is the owner of the car which is said to have been used by the culprits for the crime.

''More than 51 people have been inquired into in connection with the murder. We got the traces of a car while scanning the CCTV footage- White Hyundai Eon car- on the basis of footage and registration number we had taken eight cars into custody and inquired its owners,'' Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, based on available information and inquiry, the owner of one specific car has been taken into custody on the outskirts of Surathkal last evening.

''During the inquiry, he has disclosed certain information regarding who took the car from him... Now he will be presented before the court and taken into custody. He will be further questioned from which we may get further information on those involved,'' he said adding that based on the information gathered so far, police teams are at work to nab the culprits.

Mohammed Fazil (23) was hacked to death on July 28 by three to four miscreants at Surathkal near here.

The killing had come close on the heels of the killing of Bharatiya Yuva Morcha member Praveen Nettar by unidentified motor bike-borne assailants on Tuesday night at the district's Bellare in Sullia taluk, following which tension had prevailed in several parts of Dakshina Kannada..

Kumar said one of the accused had good contact with the car owner and had taken the car from him earlier too. ''We will be inquiring him (owner) further....we have not yet got the car, but have information about it, we are tracking it.'' Police are investigating the case and are also taking all the necessary measures to see to it that there is no disturbance to peace and order, he said, as he appealed to social media users and media to show restraint about sharing certain information, which may hamper the investigation.

Noting that the father of the deceased Fazil has requested for inquiry from a higher ranking official, the Commissioner said, following this request, he has made an order appointing ACP North Mahesh Kumar as the investigating officer.

He also warned that police are registering cases against those spreading fake, offensive, and inflammatory messages on social media or the internet or making such statements. ''Eight member team is watching such social media activities in Mangaluru Commissionerate limits and things are getting documented.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)