Chhattisgarh: Bihar man wanted for murder nabbed in Durg

PTI | Durg | Updated: 31-07-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 18:35 IST
Representative Image
A 40-year-old man wanted in connection with a murder in Bihar was apprehended from Chhattisgarh's Durg district on Sunday, police said.

The accused, Aftab Alam, who had been on the run for over three months, was nabbed by a team of the Bihar police with the help of their counterparts in Durg from Dhaur village under Jamul police station area, Durg additional superintendent of police Sanjay Dhruv said.

The wanted accused was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head, he said.

Alam was hiding at his relative's place in the village and on getting information about his whereabouts, the Bihar police contacted the authorities in Durg, he said.

As per preliminary information, a murder case was registered against the accused in Siwan district of Bihar in April this year, the official said, adding that he was being taken to Bihar on transit remand.

