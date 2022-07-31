Left Menu

CWG: India beat Pakistan by 8 wickets in rain-hit T20

PTI | Birmingham | Updated: 31-07-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 18:54 IST
CWG: India beat Pakistan by 8 wickets in rain-hit T20
India produced a splendid show to notch up a dominating eight wicket win over Pakistan in a rain-hit women's group A match of the 22nd Commonwealth Games here on Sunday.

Opting to bat, Pakistan folded for 99 with Sneh Rana (2/15) and Radha Yadav (2/18) taking two wickets each after the match was reduced to 18 overs a side affair due to rain.

Renuka Singh (1/20), Meghna Singh (1/21) and Shafali Verma (1/8) snapped one wicket each.

For Pakistan, opener Muneeba Ali was the top-scorer with a 30-ball 32.

In reply, India overhauled the target in 11.4 overs with Smriti Mandhana smashing an unbeaten 42-ball 63.

Brief Scores: Pakistan women: 99 allout in 18 overs (Muneeba Ali 32; Sneh Rana 2/15) India women: 102 for 2 in 11.4 overs (Smriti Mandhana 63; Tuba Hassan 1/18).

