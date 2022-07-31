Part of Beirut Port's silos collapse, cloud of dust and smoke rises -Reuters witness

Part of Beirut Port's silos collapsed on Sunday afternoon and a large cloud of dust and smoke was seen in the area, a Reuters witness said.

Earlier this month, a fire had been burning slowly in the ruins of the port's grain silos, giving off an orange glow visible at night from nearby neighbourhoods.

On Aug. 4, 2020, a massive chemical explosion in Beirut Port killed more than 215 people.

