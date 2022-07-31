MP: 1 dead, 2 missing during picnic trip to Raisen's Halali Dam
- Country:
- India
A 40-year-old man drowned and two others were missing on Sunday after they were caught in the current in Halali Dam in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, a police official said.
While the body of Waseem Khan has been retrieved from the dam, some 35 kilometres from the district headquarters, a search continues for his son Rehan Khan (15) and their kin Shafiq Khan (70), said Additional Superintendent of Police Amrit Meena.
Meena said a man identified as Rahul (23), who had come along with the Khans for a picnic from Bhopal, managed to swim to safety.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rehan Khan
- Halali Dam
- Amrit Meena
- Raisen
- Shafiq Khan
- Khans
- Bhopal
- Waseem Khan
- Meena
- Superintendent
ALSO READ
Built in May 2021, part of retaining wall on Bhopal-Jabalpur highway caves in
Will work to mitigate women's problems, start exclusive helpline for them, says newly elected Bhopal mayor
Jagran Lakecity University felicitates Bhopal Girl on winning badminton team gold at deaflympics in Brazil
MP: Cong protests `irregularities' in Bhopal Panchayat polls; Digvijaya seen jostling with police
MP: NIA conducts searches in Bhopal, Raisen districts in ISIS activities case