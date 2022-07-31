Left Menu

MP: 1 dead, 2 missing during picnic trip to Raisen's Halali Dam

PTI | Raisen | Updated: 31-07-2022 22:28 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 22:28 IST
A 40-year-old man drowned and two others were missing on Sunday after they were caught in the current in Halali Dam in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, a police official said.

While the body of Waseem Khan has been retrieved from the dam, some 35 kilometres from the district headquarters, a search continues for his son Rehan Khan (15) and their kin Shafiq Khan (70), said Additional Superintendent of Police Amrit Meena.

Meena said a man identified as Rahul (23), who had come along with the Khans for a picnic from Bhopal, managed to swim to safety.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

