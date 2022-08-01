Maha: House gutted in fire in Palghar district; none hurt

A big fire suspected to be caused by a short circuit destroyed a house in Gorhe village in Palghar district of Maharashtra, officials said on Monday. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident which occurred at around 10 PM on Sunday as the occupants of the house ran out to safety, they said.

The house was gutted in the fire which was put out at around midnight. A short circuit is suspected to have triggered the blaze as per the preliminary investigation, officials said. A gas cylinder kept in the house exploded in the fire.

