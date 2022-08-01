Left Menu

Bombay HC refuses urgent hearing of pleas against renaming of Aurangabad and Osmanabad

Even on working days, they government dont work, Justice Varale said.Nothing will be done with any electrifying speed by the government which the petitioners are apprehending, the court added.One of the PILs was filed last week by Aurangabad residents Mohammed Mushtaq Ahmed, Annasaheb Khandare and Rajesh More challenging the renaming of Aurangabad as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-08-2022 12:12 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 12:06 IST
Bombay HC refuses urgent hearing of pleas against renaming of Aurangabad and Osmanabad
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court on Monday refused an urgent hearing of two petitions challenging the Maharashtra government's decision to rename Aurangabad and Osmanabad cities, noting that nothing will be done with any ''electrifying speed'' by the government.

A division bench of Justices Prasanna Varale and Kishore Sant said there was no urgency to hear the two Public Interest Litigations (PILs) now and posted it for hearing on August 23.

''There is no urgency. There are so many holidays this month. You (petitioners) expect the government to work? Even on working days, they (government) don't work,'' Justice Varale said.

''Nothing will be done with any electrifying speed (by the government) which the petitioners are apprehending,'' the court added.

One of the PILs was filed last week by Aurangabad residents Mohammed Mushtaq Ahmed, Annasaheb Khandare and Rajesh More challenging the renaming of Aurangabad as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The second PIL was filed on Monday by 17 residents of Osmanabad against the state's decision to rename it Dharashiv.

Notably, the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Uddhav Thackeray had decided to rename both Aurangabad and Osmanabad in its last cabinet meeting held on June 29.

The new government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on July 16 passed a fresh proposal on renaming the two cities.

Both the petitions termed the government's decision as ''politically motivated'' and argued that such a name change would lead to ''religious and communal hatred''.

The petition opposing the renaming of Osmanabad said that in 1998 the then Maharashtra government had unsuccessfully tried to change the name to Dharashiv.

The plea against the renaming of Aurangabad said the Shinde government took this decision without considering public sentiments and disregarding provisions of the Constitution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifest in patients, say docs

Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifes...

 India
2
CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win match for both

CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win ma...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in kidney cancer trial; Brazil reports first monkeypox death outside Africa in the current outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community Shield; Motor racing-Timing is right for Vettel to go, says Red Bull boss and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022