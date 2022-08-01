Left Menu

Two men from MP prima facie created groups in name of IS on social media: state home minister on NIA action

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Monday said Central agencies interrogated two men from Bhopal and Raisen who were allegedly involved in creating groups in the name of the Islamic State IS on social media. When asked to elaborate, the home minister said Central agencies didnt share information with the state.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 01-08-2022 13:04 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 12:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Monday said Central agencies interrogated two men from Bhopal and Raisen who were allegedly involved in creating groups in the name of the Islamic State (IS) on social media. He said the duo was released after interrogation and the agencies prepared clones of their mobile phones and laptops. A day earlier, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches in Bhopal and Raisen districts in a case of the activities of the terror group ISIS and seized incriminating documents and material. "The Central agencies had taken two suspects, identified as Mohammed Anas and Mohammed Jubair, for interrogation. The agency prepared clones of their mobile phones and laptops. This action has nothing to do with the state. These men were allegedly involved in creating groups in the name of ISIS on Telegram,'' Mishra told reporters when asked about the NIA action. He said Anas and Jubair were released after their interrogation. Mishra said the NIA had conducted searches at 13 places across six states, including Bhopal and Silwani in the Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh, in connection with the ISIS module and Bihar's Phulwari Sharif cases. When asked to elaborate, the home minister said Central agencies didn't share information with the state. ''The information shared here is collected with the help of state agencies. We will alert all the police stations to keep watch and ask house owners to inform about such suspects to local police," he added.

