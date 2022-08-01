Left Menu

Police commissioners of Lucknow, Kanpur among 7 IPS officers transferred in UP

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 01-08-2022 13:41 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 13:25 IST
Police commissioners of Lucknow, Kanpur among 7 IPS officers transferred in UP
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh government has transferred seven IPS officers, including the police commissioners of Lucknow and Kanpur, officials said.

According to the transfer list, S B Shirodkar and B P Jogdand have been made the police commissioners of Lucknow and Kanpur, respectively.

While Shirodkar was additional director general (ADG) of intelligence, Jogdand was ADG, police headquarters.

Outgoing police commissioner of Lucknow and Kanpur -- D K Thakur and Vijay Kumar Meena -- have been attached to the headquarters as ADGs and placed on a waiting list.

ADG, Homeguard Vijay Kumar has been made director general of Crime Branch, Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID) replacing Gopal Lal Meena, who has been sent to Cooperative Cell.

DG (logistics) Vijay Kumar Maurya has been given additional charge of DG homeguard, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifest in patients, say docs

Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifes...

 India
2
CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win match for both

CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win ma...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in kidney cancer trial; Brazil reports first monkeypox death outside Africa in the current outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community Shield; Motor racing-Timing is right for Vettel to go, says Red Bull boss and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022