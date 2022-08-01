Uddhav meets family members of Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday met with family members of party leader Sanjay Raut, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case, in suburban Mumbai. The ED is expected to produce Raut in court shortly.
Raut and Thackeray are known to share a close bond. The ED is expected to produce Raut in court shortly.
