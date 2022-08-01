Left Menu

Cabinet reshuffle on cards, 4-5 new faces likely to get inducted: Mamata

Rubbishing media reports about the possible dissolution of state cabinet, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that a reshuffle was on the cards, with four to five new faces expected to get inducted in the council of ministers.Banerjee also said that several departments were currently functioning without any dedicated minister, and it wasnt possible for her to shoulder responsibilities of these alone.We have to reshuffle our Cabinet.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-08-2022 14:05 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 14:03 IST
Cabinet reshuffle on cards, 4-5 new faces likely to get inducted: Mamata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rubbishing media reports about the possible dissolution of state cabinet, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that a reshuffle was on the cards, with four to five new faces expected to get inducted in the council of ministers.

Banerjee also said that several departments were currently functioning without any dedicated minister, and it wasn't possible for her to shoulder responsibilities of these alone.

''We have to reshuffle our Cabinet. But (I) do not have any plan to dissolve the Cabinet and come up with a new one. There are several departments which has no one at the helm. I alone cannot shoulder (the) responsibilities of all these departments,'' Banerjee told reporters.

''We will introduce four to five new faces in the Cabinet. The reshuffle will be carried out on Wednesday,'' the chief minister added. Departments of Panchayat, Public Health Engineering, Consumer Affairs & Self Help Group are currently looked after by Banerjee.

After Partha Chatterjee was relieved of his ministerial duties, following his recent arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the school job scam, portfolios held by him – industries and parliamentary affairs – were also taken over by the TMC boss.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifest in patients, say docs

Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifes...

 India
2
CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win match for both

CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win ma...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in kidney cancer trial; Brazil reports first monkeypox death outside Africa in the current outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community Shield; Motor racing-Timing is right for Vettel to go, says Red Bull boss and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022