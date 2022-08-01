Kalamassery bus burning case: NIA court sentences two persons to 7 years of jail

A Special NIA court here on Monday convicted two accused persons in the Kalamassery bus burning case to seven years of imprisonment and another to six years.

The Special Court sentenced Thadiyantavidatha Nazeer and Sabir Buhari to seven years of imprisonment while the third accused Thajudin was sent to jail for six years. The court had on July 27 convicted them under various offences of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and UA (P) Act for causing damage to a Tamil Nadu government bus plying between Ernakulam and Salem in support of their demand for release of Abdul Nasar Madani, Chairman of PDP, who was detained in Coimbatore Jail in 2005.

The court sentenced Nazeer to seven years of imprisonment for crimes under various provisions of the IPC including 120 B, 364, 323, 506, sections 16 (1) (b) of the UA (P) A among others. The court also imposed a fine of over Rs 1.50 lakh each on them.

The NIA had said that its investigations established that the accused persons had entered into a criminal conspiracy in the first week of September 2005 to wage war, to strike terror, and damage government property in retaliation to the continued detention of Abdul Nasar Madani.

The accused persons had assembled on September 8, 2005 at Aluva Masjid and chalked out their plan, at the instance and instigation of accused Majid Parambai and Sufia, to set fire to a Tamil Nadu government owned bus.

After thorough investigation, NIA had filed the charge sheet against 13 accused on December, 17, 2010 in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)