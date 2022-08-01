Left Menu

Man indulges in crime to buy scooter for sister on Raksha Bandhan

A 21-year-old history-sheeter allegedly intensified his criminal activities so that he could buy an electric scooter for his sister on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, police said on Monday. The accused, Tarun alias Rohan, a resident of Rohini, has been named in the 'bad character' list of Sultanpuri police station. He was arrested from Vijay Vihar, they said. He was previously involved in 10 cases of robbery, Arms Act and theft, police said. With his arrest, police claimed to have solved six criminal cases, and also recovered three stolen mobile phones and a motorcycle from him. The matter came to light when the complainant Surender reported about the theft at his house on July 7, police said, adding that a case was registered accordingly. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sameer Sharma said the accused mistakenly left his phone at Surender's house after committing the crime. ''We analysed the accused's mobile phone and call detail records. But during investigation, we found that the SIM card was registered in some vague identity. Thereafter, other angles were also explored and subsequently information was received about the accused from an informer,'' he said. ''During interrogation, Tarun disclosed that he fell into bad company in his early age and got addicted to drugs. Thereafter, he left his studies and started indulging in criminal activities. He said he intensified his criminal activities so that he could buy an electric scooter for his sister as a gift on Raksha Bandhan,'' the officer added. PTI AMP SRY

