* The first ship to depart Odesa under a landmark grains deal will pass through the Bosphorus on Tuesday, carrying Ukrainian grain to Lebanon, Ukraine's infrastructure minister said. * News that his ship would be allowed to leave the Ukrainian port of Odesa carrying grain was the "best feeling" of the year, a joyful crew member said on Monday, adding he was worried about mines.

* Ukraine exported 3 million tonnes of agricultural products in July, bypassing its seaports, most which have been blocked by Russia, the Ukrainian Club of Agrarian Business Associations said on Monday. * There is little Russia can do to help with urgent repairs required to malfunctioning Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline equipment, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, following further falls in Gazprom production and exports.

FIGHTING * Ukraine has received more German and U.S.-made multiple rocket launcher systems, part of a series of deliveries of the high-precision heavy weapons promised by its allies, its defence minister said on Monday.

* Russia's defence ministry said on Monday that its forces had destroyed two U.S.-made HIMARS in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, and a launch system for Harpoon anti-ship missiles in Odesa region, Interfax reported. Reuters was unable to independently verify the reports. QUOTE

"Both sides at war will lose, even the victor of war will have lost because of the human and material losses," said grain ship Razoni crew member Abdullah Jendi. "In my opinion, the people of Ukraine don't deserve this because they are good and peaceful people." (Compiled by Nick Macfie)

