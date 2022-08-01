LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Mexican, Brazilian monkeypox responses draw concern

The latest in Latin American politics today:

'The government didn't do anything': Mexican, Brazilian monkeypox responses draw concern MEXICO CITY - Francisco's lesions started after he returned home to Mexico City from California in late June: First, two spots on his buttocks. Then, a week later, lesions all over his body, his mouth so full of sores that he could barely talk or drink water.

"The pain was indescribable, catastrophic," said Francisco, 44, who asked Reuters to conceal his real name. Francisco was one of at least 59 people with confirmed monkeypox infections in Mexico since May, which experts believe could undercount the true number.

In Latin America, Mexico ranks behind Brazil and Peru for confirmed cases of the viral disease, which has primarily spread among gay and bisexual men like Francisco. Luxembourg banks told to freeze Ecuador assets amid Perenco dispute, documents show

LONDON - A Luxembourg bailiff has ordered banks to freeze assets held by Ecuador in the country as a result of a dispute over a $391 million settlement award that Anglo-French oil company Perenco says remains unpaid, a document seen by Reuters showed. Ecuador's government pledged in June 2021 to honor the debt, awarded Perenco by the World Bank's International Centre for Investment Disputes (ICSID) which ruled Ecuador had unlawfully ended a production-sharing agreement with the company. The country's solicitor general said last year that due to tight finances the government had contacted Perenco to negotiate a payment plan.

Chile's Boric takes center stage as vote over new constitution nears SANTIAGO, Aug 1(Reuters) - The race to approve or reject Chile's new constitution in September enters its final weeks as the "no" vote remains ahead and progressive President Gabriel Boric and his government has taken a more active role in the race.

According to a poll released on Sunday by Cadem, 38% of voters plan to approve the new text, up from a low of 33% in late June. Despite weeks of growing support, the "yes" vote dropped 1 point compared to last week and still trails those planning to reject by 10 points. Venezuela's slowing inflation is surprising in more ways than one

CARACAS - As the world struggles to contain rising prices, Venezuela, where hyperinflation has driven millions abroad, is managing to slow it - and in an unexpected way. President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government has succeeded in tapping the brakes on inflation with a toolbox of orthodox economic policies, five sources familiar with the matter and analysts said. Surging oil prices have also provided the OPEC nation with needed revenues. (Compiled by Steven Grattan Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)