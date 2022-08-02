UP: Man held for cheating, hiding religion from live-in partner

Police in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida have arrested the live-in partner of a woman for allegedly hiding his religion to get into a relationship with her, officials said on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old accused, who lived with the woman for six months, has also been booked under provisions of the Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Ordinance, 2020, the officials said.

An FIR was lodged on Monday in the case at the Dankaur police station over a complaint by the 22-year-old woman.

According to the complaint, the woman, a Hindu, had met the accused, a Muslim, during a teachers' training program after which they got into a live-in relationship for around six months.

The woman claimed that during the live-in period the accused hid his real identity, religion and that he was married, and accused him of using her.

''On the basis of the FIR, the accused has been arrested and further legal proceedings are being carried out,'' a local police official told PTI.

The accused has been booked under Indian Penal Code section 420 (cheating) and under provisions of the Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Ordinance, 2020, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)