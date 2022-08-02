Left Menu

11 arrested for thrashing kanwariyas in UP over playing music on speakers

Eleven people have been arrested for allegedly thrashing some kanwariyas over playing music on speakers in Wazirganj area here, police said on Tuesday. According to police, members of a particular community objected to the kanwariyas playing music on speakers, and beat them up.

PTI | Badaun | Updated: 02-08-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 17:25 IST
11 arrested for thrashing kanwariyas in UP over playing music on speakers
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Eleven people have been arrested for allegedly thrashing some kanwariyas over playing music on speakers in Wazirganj area here, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place in Dungopur village Monday evening when the kanwariyas were returning from Bareilly, they said. According to police, members of a particular community objected to the kanwariyas playing music on speakers and beat them up. Superintendent of Police O P Singh said 11 people, including village head Rihan and former village head Babu Khan, have been arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
2
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
3
USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

 United States
4
Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from international cricket, cites 'team environment' as reason

Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from intern...

 Antigua

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022