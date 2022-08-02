Left Menu

Man held with dollars in 'papad' at IGI

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2022 17:59 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 17:26 IST
Man held with dollars in 'papad' at IGI
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Bangkok-bound Indian man was apprehended by the CISF at the Delhi airport Tuesday for carrying US dollars worth over Rs 15 lakh by allegedly concealing them inside layers of crunchy 'papad' packets, a senior officer said.

The passenger was intercepted around 5 am during security checks at terminal-III of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

A total of USD 19,900 (worth about Rs 15.5 lakh at current value) was found concealed inside boxes marked as spices and between layers of 'papad' packets being carried by the passenger in his luggage, the officer said.

The man was offloaded from his Air Vistara flight and handed over to the Customs authorities by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel.

He could not furnish a valid authorization for carrying such a big amount of foreign currency, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
2
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
3
USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

 United States
4
Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from international cricket, cites 'team environment' as reason

Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from intern...

 Antigua

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022