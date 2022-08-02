Left Menu

Maintain cordial relations with locals, BSF ADG tells troops

BSFs Assistant Director General ADG Ashish Gupta called upon the personnel of the force to maintain cordial relations with locals and be updated about the presence of Naxals in the areas of deployment for effective operations.ADG Gupta was on a three-day visit to Odishas Koraput and Malkangiri districts where he assessed the security situation and operational preparedness of the forces against Maoist activities.Accompanied by senior officers, he first visited the Company Operating Base COB at Kartanpalli in Malkangiri along the Odisha-Chhattisgarh Border.He interacted with the troops and asked them to maintain cordial relations with the local population.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 02-08-2022 19:34 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 19:34 IST
Maintain cordial relations with locals, BSF ADG tells troops
  • Country:
  • India

BSF's Assistant Director General (ADG) Ashish Gupta called upon the personnel of the force to maintain cordial relations with locals and be updated about the presence of Naxals in the areas of deployment for effective operations.

ADG Gupta was on a three-day visit to Odisha's Koraput and Malkangiri districts where he assessed the security situation and operational preparedness of the forces against Maoist activities.

Accompanied by senior officers, he first visited the Company Operating Base (COB) at Kartanpalli in Malkangiri along the Odisha-Chhattisgarh Border.

He interacted with the troops and asked them to maintain cordial relations with the local population. He also told them to be aware about the presence of Naxals in the areas of deployment for effective operations, an official statement said.

Gupta also visited the Swabhimaan Anchal in the Malkangiri district. Interacting with the personnel at the Vantalguda COB, he praised the troops for establishing a base in the inaccessible and sensitive Swabhimaan Anchal, once a Maoist stronghold.

He also interacted with civillians and distributed sweets among the local children.

The ADG also took a ride on a patrol boat on the Balimela reservoir, and an aerial tour of the Bejjangewarha Reserve Forest to assess the Naxal situation at the tri-junction of Odisha-Chhattisgarh-Andhra Pradesh.

He also complimented the proactive approach of BSF in undertaking humanitarian assistance to locals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
2
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
3
USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

 United States
4
Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from international cricket, cites 'team environment' as reason

Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from intern...

 Antigua

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022