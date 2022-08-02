Left Menu

TRS MP's son forced to make online transaction at knifepoint

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-08-2022 19:40 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 19:40 IST
Two unidentified men allegedly forced a ruling TRS MP's son to make an online transaction of Rs 75,000 after threatening him at knifepoint and assaulting him, police said on Tuesday. Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MP Nama Nageswara Rao's son N Prithvi Teja in a complaint lodged with the police stated that while he was travelling in his car on Tolichowki main road on July 30, he was stopped by the two men by putting a bike in front of his car.

Later, the duo forcibly entered into the car and one of them sat in the front row while the other sat on the rear side of the vehicle and consumed alcohol, the complainant said.

One of them threatened the MP's son with a knife and the duo also assaulted him and forced him to transfer an amount of Rs 75,000 through a digital payments platform from his phone, a police official said, adding that on the way three friends of the accused joined them in the vehicle. The complainant further said later one person among the duo drove the car and on the way hit many motorcycles and after this they again asked him (the MP's son) to drive the vehicle. After the car reached near Panjagutta Police Station, the complainant stopped it and managed to jump from the vehicle even as the other occupants of the car also escaped, police said. The MP's son later lodged a complaint and based on it a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 395 (dacoity) was registered, the official added. PTI VVK KH SS SS

