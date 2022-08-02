SC to consider SCBA’s request for declaring holiday on ‘Raksha Bandhan’ festival on Aug 11
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2022 20:17 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 20:17 IST
The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to consider the request of a Bar body that August 11, a working day in the apex court, be declared a holiday on account of ‘Raksha Bandhan’.
A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana was urged by senior advocate Vikas Singh, also the President of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), that ''It is a request from the Bar. Let Saturday be a working day instead.” “I will ask my other brother judges also,” the CJI said.
