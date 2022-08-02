Left Menu

Girl raped, killed in Assam: Police

PTI | Nagaon | Updated: 02-08-2022 20:33 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 20:33 IST
Girl raped, killed in Assam: Police
  • India

A girl has been allegedly raped and killed in Assam's Hojai district, police said on Tuesday.

The class 10 student had gone missing after her tuition class in her hometown Lumding on Monday evening.

''The minor's body was found in Krishna Basti area of Lumding on Tuesday. Prima facie, it seems to rape and murder case but the cause of death will be known after post-mortem examination,'' a senior officer said.

No arrests have been made so far, he added.

