Father of child killed in Sandy Hook says experienced "hell" because of Alex Jones's lies

The father of a child killed in the Sandy Hook massacre told a jury that he had endured years of "hell" after U.S. conspiracy theorist Alex Jones claimed the shooting was a hoax. Jones, founder of the Infowars radio show and webcast, is on trial in a Texas court to determine how much he must pay for spreading falsehoods about the killing of 20 children and six staff at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, on Dec. 14, 2012.

Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, the parents of slain 6-year-old Jesse Lewis, are seeking as much as $150 million from Jones and his company, Free Speech Systems LLC. "I can’t even describe the past nine-and-a-half years of hell I have had to endure because of the negligence and recklessness of Alex Jones and the propaganda he has peddled for his own profits and success," Heslin testified on Tuesday.

Heslin said the conspiracy theories give him routine nightmares and panic attacks. He recounted years of harassment and death threats from Jones’ followers, including an incident when a person fired shots at his home while driving past, shouting “Infowars” and “Alex Jones.” Heslin, who held his son’s body in his hands after the shooting, said he relives the moment every time he hears Jones’ false claims that the shooting never occurred and that he lied about his son’s death.

“I can’t even put into words how difficult it is to lose a child in those circumstances,” he said. A lawyer for Jones said he had already paid a price after being deplatformed in 2018 and losing millions of viewers.

Jones has since acknowledged that the shooting took place. He was expected to take the stand later on Tuesday in his defense, a lawyer for the parents said. The defamation suit in Austin, Texas, where Infowars is based, is one of several brought by families of victims who say Jones's followers harassed them as a result of his false claims.

The Sandy Hook gunman, Adam Lanza, 20, used a Remington Bushmaster rifle to carry out the massacre. It ended when Lanza killed himself with the approaching sound of police sirens.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)