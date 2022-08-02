Left Menu

Patra chawl case: ED searches 2 locations in Mumbai

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted searches at two locations in Mumbai in connection with its money laundering probe into alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of a local chawl in which Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut was arrested recently, officials said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2022 22:02 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 22:02 IST
The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted searches at two locations in Mumbai in connection with its money laundering probe into alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of a local 'chawl' in which Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut was arrested recently, officials said. After receiving some fresh inputs, the agency searched the two locations and seized some documents, they said. It is expected to confront some people linked in the case with Raut during his custodial interrogation. The ED on Monday told a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Mumbai that Raut and his family received ''proceeds of crime'' worth over Rs 1 one crore generated out of alleged irregularities in the Patra chawl redevelopment project in suburban Goregaon.

Raut, 60, was arrested by the ED on Sunday midnight following searches at his residence in Bhandup. He is in ED custody till August 4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

