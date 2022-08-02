Left Menu

UP: Two killed, two injured in road accident

Two youths lost their lives while two others were seriously injured when the motorcycles on which they were travelling collided head-on in the Munderwa area of the district, police said on Tuesday. The injured have been admitted to the district hospital. The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination, police said.

PTI | Basti | Updated: 02-08-2022 22:33 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 22:33 IST
Two youths lost their lives while two others were seriously injured when the motorcycles on which they were travelling collided head-on in the Munderwa area of the district, police said on Tuesday. SHO Radheyshyam Rai said the accident took place at Maqboolganj. The dead were identified as Vijay Kumar (31), a resident of Munderwa, and Vishwanath (42), a resident of Lucknow. The injured have been admitted to the district hospital. The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination, police said.

