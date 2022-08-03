Left Menu

Russia's Lavrov: Pelosi visit to Taiwan creates 'annoyance'

Updated: 03-08-2022 11:42 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 11:35 IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov said on Wednesday that a visit to Taiwan by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi was a deliberate attempt by Washington to irritate China.

"I see no other reason to create such an annoyance almost out of the blue, knowing very well what it means for the People's Republic of China," Lavrov said on a visit to Myanmar.

Pelosi's arrival on Tuesday in Taiwan, which China considers a breakaway province, prompted a furious response from Beijing at a time when international tensions are already elevated by the conflict in Ukraine.

