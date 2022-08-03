Zelenskiy says he would like to see China join countries opposed to Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday that China was balancing and maintaining neutrality over Russia's war in Ukraine, but that he would like to see China join the countries opposed to Moscow over the invasion.
He made the comments by video link at an event organised at the Australian National University.
