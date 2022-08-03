Left Menu

Goa minister Rane alleges impersonation by unidentified person

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Wednesday filed a complaint with the state Director General of Police DGP alleging an unidentified person tried to impersonate him on social media. I have filed a complaint with DG Police Shri Jaspal Singh to look into the matter, the minister tweeted.

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Wednesday filed a complaint with the state Director General of Police (DGP) alleging an unidentified person tried to impersonate him on social media. “I would like to inform that someone is attempting to impersonate me by sending Whatsapp messages from an unknown number. I have filed a complaint with DG Police Shri Jaspal Singh to look into the matter,'' the minister tweeted.

