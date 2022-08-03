Left Menu

Taiwan asks ships to find alternative routes, avoid Chinese drill areas

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 03-08-2022 14:12 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 14:12 IST
  • Taiwan

Taiwan port authorities on Wednesday ask ships to find alternative routes and avoid areas of China's announced drills around the island, according to government notices.

Ships going in and out of the seven major harbours across Taiwan including Taipei Harbour should be aware of the drills from noon Aug. 4 to noon Aug. 7, notices by Taiwan's Maritime and Port Bureau said. (Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

