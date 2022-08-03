Taiwan asks ships to find alternative routes, avoid Chinese drill areas

Taiwan port authorities on Wednesday ask ships to find alternative routes and avoid areas of China's announced drills around the island, according to government notices.

Ships going in and out of the seven major harbours across Taiwan including Taipei Harbour should be aware of the drills from noon Aug. 4 to noon Aug. 7, notices by Taiwan's Maritime and Port Bureau said. (Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

